Assam: Six arrested in Samaguri clash; peace committee meeting held

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Six persons have been arrested by Nagaon police in connection with the clash that took place at Borma Bazar Tiniali under Samaguri police station in Nagaon district on September 21.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday by Nagaon District Commissioner and Returning Officer Aranyak Saikia, the six persons were identified on the basis of video footage collected from various sources in connection with the incident. Police have continued their investigation to identify all those involved and initiate appropriate legal action against them.

The incident occurred when a Congress procession comprising nearly 1,000 people, led by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi, Party Observer Bhupesh Baghel, MP Rakibul Hussain, and party candidate Sibamoni Bora, among others, reached Borma Bazar Tiniali at around 3:30 pm after starting from Samaguri Tiniali. At that point, a clash between two groups escalated, with stones and eggs being hurled.

Meanwhile, following the incident, a citizens’ meeting was held on Tuesday morning on the premises of the Samaguri Revenue Circle Office to discuss measures for maintaining peace and law and order.

Also Read: Nagaon Bypoll: Congress-BJP Clash Erupts in Samaguri