Nagaon Bypoll: Congress-BJP Clash Erupts in Samaguri

A Correspondent

Nagaon: Tension gripped Barma under the Samaguri Assembly segment on Sunday after a confrontation broke out between Congress and BJP supporters during the Congress campaign for the October 6 Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.

The incident occurred when a Congress convoy carrying APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, MP Rakibul Hussain and party candidate Sibamoni Bora was passing through Barma on its way to an election rally at Lorimukh. BJP supporters allegedly waved black flags and raised "Go Back" slogans, following which stones were reportedly hurled at vehicles in the Congress convoy by unidentified persons.

Police and paramilitary personnel intervened to control the situation. During the ensuing commotion, journalists covering the incident were allegedly assaulted, leaving media workers Bhaskar Das and Gulzar Hussain injured.

Journalists subsequently staged a road blockade in protest, demanding action against those responsible. Tension continued in the wider Barma area following the incident.

Later, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Assam Congress observer Bhupesh Baghel, along with Gaurav Gogoi, Rakibul Hussain and Sibamoni Bora, reportedly lodged complaints at Nagaon Sadar Police Station seeking stringent action against those allegedly involved.

Speaking outside the police station, Gogoi and Hussain sharply criticised the Assam government over the incident, with Hussain launching a strong attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The incident has added to the political tension surrounding the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election. Police investigation into the alleged stone-pelting and assault is awaited.

Also Read: Assam Enters New Space-Tech Chapter as CM Lays Foundation for ISRO Radar Facility