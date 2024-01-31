Assam: Six Congress leaders join Bharatiya Janata Party in Silchar

Silchar : The Congress got a jolt in Silchar as several senior leaders bid adieu to the party to join the BJP. Two former Municipality councillors Alok Kar, Arun Biswas, former GP president Ranjan Roy, former vice president of Silchar Town Congress Dilip Mitra and former vice president of Sonai Town Congress, retired professor Dr Nabendu Banik joined the ruling party. Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, MLA Dipayan Chakrabarty and district president Bimalendu Roy ceremonially welcomed them. Bimalendu Roy said, a few more leaders and workers of the opposition party had expressed willingness to join the BJP and within next few months they would be officially welcomed in the party. Suklabaidya said, doors of the BJP were always open for anyone ready to work for the party.

