Assam: Six Police Personnel Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for 2013 Custodial Death in Tinsukia

DIGBOI: In a landmark judgment pronounced by the court of Tinsukia session judge on Wednesday regarding FIR No 50/ 2013 of Sadiya Police Station and sessions case no 24 (CH) of 2018 u/s 302, six police personnel of various ranks were convicted in the case and awarded life imprisonment.

The accused in the case were identified as Bishal Boro of Ulubari Kachari Basti in Kamrup district, Girin Saikia Tinisukia Gaon in Dibrugarh district, Ananda Karmakar of No 3 Madhakali in Dibrugarh district, Ananta Duwarah of Hullung Katoni Gaon of Sivsagar district, Bharat Gogoi of Malowkhat Gaon under Jorhat district and Utpal Kakaty of Deori Gaon under Nagaon district.

The accused Bishal Boro was the then SI at Ambikapur Border Observation Post Sadiya while there was a Havildar Majore and four other constables who were accused in the case.

According to the copy of judgment dated 26.06.2024, on 9.10.2013 the informant Kumita Sonowal lodged an FIR with the OC In-Charge Sadiya PS inter alias that on 7.10.2013 at about 1 pm the accused persons who are the Battalion staff of 19 No Battalion camp of Ambikapur assaulted Ajit Sonowal while he was buying things in Ambikapur Weekly market. The accused persons assaulted him severely with lathi, kicks blows, and rifle butts and thereafter left the market. The local public witnessed the incident and took the injured for medical treatment but died later.

The judiciary while pronouncing its judgment to the case through the Tinsukia session court stated, “Given the above discussions and considering the entire facts and circumstances of the case and upon hearing the convicts on the question of sentence, the convicts Bishal Boro, Girin Saikia, Ananda Karmakar, Ananta Duwarah, Bharat Gogoi and Utpal Kakaty are sentenced to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for life for committing the offense punishable under section 302 of the IPC and also to pay a fine of Rs 5000 each in default to further rigorous Imprisonment for a period of 2 months. The offence was committed on October 7, 2013; FIR was registered two days later on October 9 while the final judgment was pronounced on June 26, 2024 after more than a decade.

