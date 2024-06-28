Kokrajhar Observes International Day Against Drug Abuse with Awareness Programs for Youth

KOKRAJHAR: Along with the rest of the world, the ‘International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ was observed in different parts of Kokrajhar district to create mass awareness among the target groups, especially the youths. The Kokrajhar District Mental Health Programme organized the day at the Reality Public School, Chandamari in Kokrajhar among the student community.

Program Officer of the District Mental Health Program, Kokrajhar, Dr. Shruti Sharma, Clinical Psychologist of Rupnath Brahma Civil Hospital, Kokrajhar, Dr. Udangshri Basumatary and Police Sub Inspector Dipak Kumar Chouhan, attended and spoke on the subject. They spoke in length about the harmful effects of drugs and called upon all to join hands in fighting the menace which is destroying society, especially the youths.

On the other hand, the Kokrajhar Commerce College also observed the day. This was the second such initiative this year to show commitment to a drug free environment by the anti-drugs’ cell of the college. The event was jointly organized by the Anti-Drugs Cell, Youth Red Cross Unit and IQAC of the Kokrajhar Commerce College, Kokrajhar.

The 3-hour long event was presided over by the principal of the college Dr. Ratneswar Debnath where more than 50 students and faculty members of the college participated. The Head of The Department (HoD) of the Dentistry, Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital Dr. Madhurjya Chakraborty, explained the significance of the day.

