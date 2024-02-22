Assam: Skill development training centre hall inaugurated in Doomdooma

DOOMDOOMA: The newly-constructed hall named ‘Sadiya’ of Bir Raghav Moran Government Model (BRMGM) college, Doomdooma to accommodate training for skill development was inaugurated on Tuesday by Dhiren Deka, secretary of Assam Science Society, Doomdooma branch.

In his welcome address Principal Dr Amorjit Saikia said, “The project is a part of some plans to sincerely fulfill our social responsibility towards the local people while strengthening the foundation of higher education in the region. Currently, 60 people are taking 330 hours of weaving training under the guidance of Mandira Moran, a renowned entrepreneur of the area.

Moreover 30 specially-abled persons are also undergoing a month-long training in making bamboo and cane products under the guidance of international bamboo artist Diganta Dahotia.

Inaugurating the newly-constructed hall made of bamboo and timber having CI sheets roof, science communicator and journalist Dhiren Deka said that the project undertaken by a new college like BRMGM college was quite in consonance with this year’s National Science Day Theme : “Indigenous technologies for Viksit Bharat”. He expressed happiness for taking up such an innovative project which would in turn open up new avenues for employment for the students among whom the physically challenged persons were also included.

The college was practically non-existent as it did not have any permanent infrastructure. However, Dr. Amorjit Saikia single-handedly undertook the task of its establishment without having any staff or active members at the time of joining the college.

The laudable zeal he displayed in elevating the college from obscurity to its current status is noteworthy. Despite its strong involvement in society, BRMGM College is now operating with temporary infrastructure. Principal Dr. Amorjit Saikia is solely spearheading all the development measures aimed at constructing and advancing the college.

The college in collaboration with the District Administration, Tinsukia and Navarupantar Home for Special Need Children, launched a 30-day training programme, under the project “Mission Thoughtful Tinsukia” having focus on the manufacturing of bamboo and cane products as part of their efforts to foster inclusivity and enhance skill development.

