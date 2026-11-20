OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Assam Skill University (ASU), Mangaldai, on Tuesday organised 'ASU Parichay,' a stakeholder engagement programme aimed at strengthening institutional partnerships, promoting industry-academia collaboration, and creating awareness about the university's academic programmes, short-term skill development courses, and emerging opportunities. Organised by the Office of Industry Engagement and Outreach, the programme brought together more than 30 representatives from government departments, civil society, educational institutes, and industry partners, including IBM, to explore avenues of collaboration in skill development, education, training, and employment-oriented initiatives.

A significant highlight of the programme was the signing and exchange of Memoranda of Understanding between Assam Skill University and Eastern Global Pvt. Ltd. and Encamp Adventure for collaboration with the Department of Tourism.