Assam Skill University Launches Japanese Cultural Exchange Scheme Across Northeast India

Guwahati: Assam Skill University (ASU) has officially launched a dynamic Japanese cultural exchange programme across educational institutions in the Northeast to boost cross-border ties and language education.

Organized in partnership with The Japan Foundation, New Delhi and the Indo-Japan Business Council (IJBC), the event kicked off at the ITI Birubari campus on Tuesday with 75 eager students.

Participants engaged in interactive sessions exploring authentic traditions, including the delicate stroke arts of Japanese calligraphy, origami, wearing traditional Yukata attire, and practicing the Bon Odori dance.

The tour serves as the practical core of the ongoing eight-month Japanese Language Teacher Development Programme (JLTDP), where candidates receive intensive mentorship from three native Japanese faculty members.

Inaugurating the broader skill framework, Assam's Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Biswajit Daimary stated that the initiative directly elevates local youth. “Proficiency in Japanese could open new avenues in education, cultural exchange, and global employment,” Daimary shared, emphasizing the state's intent to build a sustainable skill ecosystem.

This cultural push perfectly bridges local talent with global career pathways in Japan.