Assam Skill University Launches Industry-Aligned Internships in Emerging Tech and Professional Domains

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MANGALDAI: Assam Skill University (ASU) at Mangaldai has commenced its internship programmes from July 1 across various departments. The initiative aims to provide students with practical exposure, hands-on learning, and industry-relevant skill development in emerging technical and professional domains.

The programmes cover key areas including Electric Vehicles, Solar Energy, Semiconductor Assembly and Testing, IoT and PCB Design, Python Programming, Machine Learning, Speech Technology, Food, Nutrition & Diet Management, Soft Skills and Professional Etiquette, Mushroom Technology, Advanced Surveying, CNC Milling, and several others.

Vice-Chancellor Subhas Chandra Das, IAS (Retd), appreciated the efforts of all concerned Heads of Departments (HoDs) in successfully rolling out these industry-aligned internship programmes.

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