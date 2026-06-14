All India Services Pensioners’ Cell (AISP Cell) delegation visits Assam Skill University

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MANGALDAI: A 30-member delegation from the All India Services Pensioners’ Cell (AISP Cell), Assam-Meghalaya Cadre, Assam Unit, Guwahati, visited Assam Skill University here on Friday. Led by President Paramesh Dutta, IAS (Retd), and Secretary Deva Jyoti Hazarika, IAS (Retd), the delegation included several senior retired officers. Vice-Chancellor Subhas Chandra Das, IAS (Retd.), warmly received the delegation and provided a comprehensive briefing on the University’s skill-based academic programmes. A detailed PowerPoint presentation by Julina Kashyap showcased the institution’s various academic verticals, ongoing student internships, and strategic industry tie-ups with leading companies across Assam and India, aimed at enhancing employability.

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