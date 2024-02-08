Assam: Skill Yatra initiated by Assam Skill Development Mission launched in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: ‘Skill Yatra’, a flagship programme initiated by Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM), was launched in Lakhimpur district. Skill Yatra is a comprehensive programme initiated to enhance skills and potentialities of the youths in Assam. The statewide launch of the programme was conducted by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 8 in 2023. Through Skill Yatra, ASDM aims to meet the growing need for skilled workers on a worldwide basis by establishing an unified skill city with schools from all industries hosted on a single campus and equipped with all the latest facilities and training equipments. The programme also aims to set up skill education centres across the State and to open skill centers in each district and in each block. An additional step will be implemented to give tribal belt and block more power.

In connection with the launch of the programme, a skill awareness meeting was organized in the auditorium of Lakhimpur Commerce College. The meeting was held under the management of Professor Kuldeep Narayan Dutta, wherein the programme was ceremonially launched by District Development Commissioner Utpal Borah. He also flagged off a skill awareness mobile vehicle. While speaking on the occasion, the District Development Commissioner called upon the students to come forward to be skilled by undergoing requisite training in the profession of their interest. “The main objectives of Skill Yatra Campaign is to spread awareness about Skill Education in schools, communities and parents and remove the misunderstanding about skill or vocational education, to help accelerate the spread of skill education across the society and support the goal of the Skill India initiative”, Utpal Borah asserted. Registrar in charge of the North Lakhimpur University Dr. Biman Chandra Chetia, Lakhimpur Commerce College Principal Dr Lohit Hazarika, Lakhimpur Kendriya Mahabidyalay Professor Dr Sanjib Phukan delivered lecture on various aspects of skill development.

