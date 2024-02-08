All Assam Students’ Union demands government to scrap ‘anti-vernacular medium’ decision

LAKHIMPUR: The members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) once again took to the street on Wednesday with the organization’s serial stir against the State government’s move to introduce English as the medium of instruction for Science and Mathematics subjects starting from Class VI. It should be noted here that AASU had already declared a month-long agitation across the State to demonstrate their disagreement with the Government of Assam regarding the issue.

In this connection, the Lakhimpur district unit of AASU initiated a 13-hour-long hunger strike in North Lakhimpur town on Wednesday. Lakhimpur AASU criticized the government’s decision by terming it to be as “anti-vernacular”. The organization also made a scathing attack on Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu for the adoption of the decision which is apprehended to be adversely impactive upon vernacular languages of the State, used as mediums of instructions. “The Education Minister has no decision of his own to lead the department by securing the interest of the State. He just gives nod to the decision taken in the cabinet only,” Lakhimpur AASU said. The protesters, led by Lakhimpur AASU president-in-charge Khirod Duworah and general secretary in-charge Punamjyoti Burhagohain demanded the government to scrap the decision at the earliest. They expressed resentment for not responding the demand positively and for proceeding with the distribution of textbooks despite the ongoing dispute. The AASU leaders reiterated that their protest would persist until the government retracts its decision.

Also Read: JAMUGURIHAT: Mishap claims two young boys identified as Ashim Gogoi and Bijoy Karki

Also Watch: