Assam: Sky lanterns light up Mahura Fields on Kati Bihu in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Today marks the auspicious occasion of Kati Bihu, a festival deeply rooted in the agricultural traditions of the Assamese people. To celebrate this, a special event was organized at the Mahura Dihingia field in Komargaon, under Bokakhat constituency, by the Sub-Divisional Agriculture Department of Bokakhat.

This evening, after lighting a ceremonial lamp in front of a portrait of the beloved and recently deceased singer Zubeen Garg, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora inaugurated the Kati Bihu celebrations at the Mahura Dihingia field.

Following the tribute, the minister lit earthen lamps (saki) and sky lanterns (akaxh banti) at both the Mahura Dihingia field and beneath the sacred Tulsi plant, in keeping with the traditions of the festival. Speaking to the media, Minister Bora remarked that this year, the joy and celebration of Kati Bihu felt diminished among the people, as Assam mourns the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg, whom he referred to as “the artist of our hearts.”

He stated, “I seek justice for Zubeen Garg and extend my heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion of Kati Bihu.”

It is notable that on this occasion, 3000 earthen lamps and 13 sky lanterns were lit across the historic Mahura Dihingia field.

In the same event, the Agriculture Department also felicitated 13 model farmers from the Bokakhat sub-division for their contributions.

The program was graced by several dignitaries, including Member of Parliament Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Kajal Saikia, senior general manager of Numaligarh Refinery, Golaghat District Agriculture Officer, Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer, along with other dignitaries.

