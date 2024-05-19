Assam: Slender loris rescued by Dhola Forest Beat workers in Tinsukia District

TINSUKIA : A Slender loris was rescued by forest workers from the Dhola Forest Beat situated near Dhola police station and handed it over to the Saikhowa Forest Range office after it was spotted by a pedestrian near the Dhola Forest Beat office under the Saikhowa Forest Range under Doomdooma Forest Division on Saturday morning. A health check-up of the Slender loris was conducted following which it will be released into the reserve forest under the Doomdooma Forest Division, a forest department official said.

Also Read: Assam Police seized narcotics; one arrested in Karbi Anglong district

Also Watch: