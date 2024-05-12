National Technology Day observed by St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Doomdooma

TINSUKIA: The St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Doomdooma observed National Technology Day on Saturday to commemorate the successful conduction of Nuclear Missile Test at the Indian Army’s Pokhran range on May 11, 1998 under Operation Shakti.

In sync with the theme of this year ‘School to Startups - Inspiring Young Minds to Innovate’, the school organized a science model exhibition-cum-competition among the students where the students of the school exhibited their innovative skills. The science faculties of the school guided the students in the preparation of their models.

Each year, a theme for the event is chosen by the Technology Development Board (TDB). The theme for this year’s National Technology Day aims to inspire young minds to innovate and guide them towards the path of establishing their startup, while highlighting the country’s remarkable scientific achievements.

Also Read: Assam: Kendriya Rangali Bihu Sanmilan organized in Sivasagar district

Also Watch: