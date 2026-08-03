Assam: Small tea growers get 2 green-leaf transport vehicles in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: In a move aimed at supporting small tea growers, the Directorate of Tea and the Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Department of the Assam Government distributed two vehicles for transporting green tea leaves in Dhekiajuli on Sunday.

The vehicles were provided under the Tea Cess Policy, 2017, with a 75 per cent government subsidy. Local MLA and Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal formally handed over the vehicles to two groups of tea growers at a programme held at Mijibari Gaon Panchayat in Sirajuli under the Dhekiajuli Legislative Assembly constituency.

The beneficiaries were the Nava Dhekiajuli Tea Producer Company Limited and the Kanchenjunga Small Tea Growers’ Association, both affiliated with the Dhekiajuli Regional Small Tea Growers’ Association. Singhal handed over the keys and relevant documents to representatives of the two organisations.

Addressing the gathering, Singhal said the initiative was another significant step taken by the State Government for the welfare of small tea growers. He noted that small tea growers have been playing an important role in Assam’s economy and assured them of continued government support.

The minister also stressed the need for improved irrigation facilities in small tea plantations, saying such infrastructure would substantially benefit growers. He assured the farming community that he would continue to stand by them as their local legislator.

Singhal urged the beneficiary groups to use the vehicles responsibly and solely for the intended purpose of transporting green tea leaves.

The meeting was conducted by Dhekiajuli Regional Small Tea Growers’ Association secretary Chandra Kamal Hazarika and assistant secretary Upen Singh. Ishan Baruah, General Manager of the Sonitpur District Industries and Commerce Centre, briefly explained the objectives of the scheme.

Dhekiajuli Anchalik Panchayat president Hemanta Deka, BJP State Executive member Dhanu Tapan, Dhekiajuli Mandal BJP president Kaju Dweep, Zilla Parishad member Kusum Kurmi, Mijibari Gaon Panchayat president Julika Sinduria and several officials and local representatives attended the programme. More than 50 small tea growers from different parts of the Dhekiajuli area were also present.

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