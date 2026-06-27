Silchar Police Raid Two Spas, Detain 26 Women Over Licence Violations

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In a four-hour-long raid, Silchar police on Thursday late night detained at least 26 women from two spas and salons in a shopping mall in the heart of the city. Based on concrete inputs, police made a surprise raid on Lovely Spa and Lotus Spa, both on the third floor of Imperial Mall at Club Road. 21 female staff members of Lovely Spa and 5 more from Lotus Spa were detained. A police officer informed that one of the spas did not even have a proper licence, and the other did not renew its licence, which expired last year.

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