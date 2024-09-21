Assam: Smoke-free Nagaon campaign on September 23

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The District Tobacco Control Cell, in collaboration with the Joint Director of Health Services, Nagaon and Nagaon police, supported by Vital Strategies, will officially launch the smoke-free Nagaon campaign on September 23 at Nagaon.

The event will be inaugurated by the Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, focusing on the enforcement of the cigarettes and other tobacco products Act (COTPA) 2003, particularly under section 4. The initiative aims to promote public health and reduce tobacco use among the communities here.

