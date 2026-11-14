Assam: Social activist Ramani Nath clears Barnadi River embankment jungle

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: When most people wait for the government to act, one man decided to act himself. Ramani Nath, a noted farmer and social worker from Hindu Maizali village in Kamrup district, set an inspiring example of social responsibility by clearing a large jungle-covered stretch alongside the Barnadi River embankment-along the Kamrup-Darrang district boundary - entirely at his own expense.

For years, dense vegetation and thick bushes covered the area, making movement difficult and unsafe for residents. The overgrown jungle had turned the embankment road into a dark, inaccessible stretch.