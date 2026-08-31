Assam: Social worker Anjan Borah remembered at memorial meeting in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Young bhaona artiste, actor, social worker and science teacher at Rangachakuwa HSS Anjan Borah, who passed away on August 22 following a brief illness, was remembered at a memorial meeting organised by Chari Gaon Yubak Sangha in collaboration with Bapuji Bhawan Natya Samaj on Sunday.

The memorial meeting was held at the residence of the late Borah at Gereki Gaon, with Shailen Borkataky, president of Bapuji Bhawan Natya Samaj, in the chair.

Speakers including Pradyumna Hazarika, Karuna Saikia, Girish Borah, Bipul Borah, Minku Kalita, Ranjan Das, Jiban Borah, Dadul Borkakaty, Jayanta Borah and Kumar Newar recalled the socio-cultural, literary, educational and artistic contributions of late Anjan Borah.

The proceedings were conducted by Uddipta Kashyap, secretary of Chari Gaon Yubak Sangha.

At the beginning of the memorial meeting, an earthen lamp was lit in front of Borah’s portrait, followed by floral tributes offered by the dignitaries.

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