Assam: Social worker Banti Patowary dies at 58 in Doomdooma

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Banti Patowary, 58, a well-known and socially active resident of Azad Road and wife of late Bhupen Patowary, passed away at her residence on Saturday afternoon.

Known for her amiable nature and deep religious devotion, Patowary was actively associated with several religious and social organisations in Doomdooma.

She was a member of the women’s wings of the Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Ghar and Doomdooma Namghar, among other religious organisations. She had also earlier served as a member of the Managing and Development Committee of Doomdooma Higher Secondary Girls’ School.

Her untimely demise has cast a pall of gloom over the area. Several organisations, including the Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natya Mandir Samiti, Doomdooma Namghar Samiti, Doomdooma Satadol Sakha Xahitya Xabha, Doomdooma Senior Citizens’ Association and women’s groups of local religious institutions, condoled her death.

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