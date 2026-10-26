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Assam Hockey Secretary Kalyani Deka Passes Away

Assam Hockey secretary Kalyani Deka, 58, passed away in Nagaon on Sunday. A former player, she took charge in 2025 and helped promote hockey across Assam.
Assam Hockey secretary Kalyani Deka
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Hockey secretary Kalyani Deka passed away in Nagaon on Sunday. She was 58.

A former hockey player, Deka took over as secretary of Assam Hockey in 2025 and played an active role in promoting the game across the state.

Assam Hockey president Tapan Das, along with other members of the association, expressed deep condolences over her demise and conveyed their sympathies to the bereaved family.

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Assam Hockey secretary Kalyani Deka
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