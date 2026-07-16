Assam: Social worker Harakanta Das nominated to Udalguri district DISHA committee

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: Harakanta Das, a social worker and chairman of the Balipara Village Council Development Committee (VCDC) under the Tangla Legislative Assembly Constituency, has been nominated as a member of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) of Udalguri district. He was nominated by Dilip Saikia, Member of Parliament, on July 8, and a letter regarding the nomination was sent to the District Commissioner of Udalguri. The DISHA Committee is entrusted with monitoring the progress of various developmental schemes of the Central Government and ensuring their effective implementation at the district level.

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