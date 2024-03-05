Assam: Social worker Kandarpa Kumar Doley commemorated at Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur district unit of All India Save Education Committee expressed deep condolence at the demise of social worker Kandarpa Kumar Doley and organized a commemorative programme on Sunday to shed light on his noteworthy contributions to the society, especially to the academic field. The commemorative programme was held at Baghchuk LP School premises, located under Dhakuakhana subdivision of Lakhimpur district.

Kandarpa Kumar Doley, who dedicated his life to work for ensuring quality education to the upcoming generations, breathed his last on February 27. Born at Kalabari village in 1948, he was a permanent resident of the Baghchuk village. He had been suffering from cancer for a couple of years. He started his service life as teacher at Bhoma-Kolabari LP School and retired from Danghdhara (Baghchuk) LP School. He was aware of current academic, social and political issues and raised voice during the hours of need. He was actively involved with All India Save Education Committee and his works to enhance the academic environment managed to inspire the public.

Also Read: Former congress president of Lakhimpur District Adivasi Women’s Cell Shobhadani Lohar passes away

Also Watch: