Assam: Social worker Khiroda Buzarbaruah passes away in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Noted social worker and writer Khiroda Buzarbaruah, former President of the Nalbari District Mahila Samiti, passed away at her residence on Tuesday morning. Her demise has cast a pall of gloom over Nalbari’s social and women’s welfare circles.

A dedicated advocate of women’s empowerment and social upliftment, Buzarbaruah made significant contributions through her association with the Nalbari District Mahila Samiti and Assam Pradeshik Mahila Samiti. She worked tirelessly to promote women’s education, awareness, and self-reliance. Her contributions will remain an inspiration to future generations. Condolences were conveyed to her son, Dr Pranab Malla Baruah, and the bereaved family.

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