Assam: Social worker Niru Sarma of Jamugurihat no more

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Niru Sarma, a resident of Jamugurihat, a known social worker and the president of Satya Sandha Mahila Samiti, breathed her last due to age-related ailments at her residence in the wee hours today. She was 75. An active member of the Assam Agitation, social organiser Niru Sarma was closely associated with many socio-cultural organisations in the greater Jamugurihat area, including Shyamoli Lekhika Samaroha Samiti, the Jamuguri chapter of the Senior Citizens Forum, and Jamuguri Kabi Mancha, among others. Individuals and organisations paid rich tributes to the mortal remains of the late Niru Sarma this morning.

She leaves behind her two sons and two daughters, along with a host of relatives. Her demise has cast a pall of gloom over here.

