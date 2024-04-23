Eminent octogenarian veterinarian Dr Kamakhya Prasad Sarma passes away

MANGALDAI: Eminent octogenarian veterinarian Dr Kamakhya Prasad Sarma is no more. Suffering from a month long physical illness, Dr Sarma breathed his last on April 20 on his way for better medical treatment to Guwahati. He was 84. Born at Ward No. 10, Bhebarghat here on March 26 of 1940, he had completed his school education from Mangaldai Government HS School and obtained his Bachelor’s degree from College of Veterinary Science, Guwahati. He started his career as a Veterinary Surgeon at Sonai Veterinary Hospital at Sonai Bazar, Silchar in Barak Valley and earned a high reputation for his excellent treatment to the animals. After rendering his sincere and devoted service with integrity in different areas of the state, he took retirement in 1999.

During his student days he proved his sportsman skill in football as an indomitable goalkeeper and in cricket. He also wrote several dramas and showed his talent in acting. After his retirement, he was actively involved with Mangaldai Sanatan Dharma Sabha, Pacchim Mangaldai Kristi Sangha, Bhebarghat Durga Mandir and Government Pensioners Association. His mortal remains were consigned in to flames as per vedic rituals at Bhebarghat crematorium in presence of a large number of mourners. He has left behind his wife, two sons including Manas Sarma and a number of grand children.

Mangaldai legislator Basanta Das, Secretary of Mangaldai Media Circle Mayukh Goswami and several organizations have deeply condoled his death.

