Assam: Social worker of Goalpara Tafazzal Ali passes away at 86

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Tafazzal Ali, a retired Junior Engineer of the Public Works Department (Roads) and a prominent social worker of Goalpara, passed away early on Saturday morning at the age of 86. He was a resident of Islampur in the BOC area of Goalpara town.

Ali was widely known as an accomplished sportsperson during his younger days. He was a skilled sprinter and football player of his time. He was also known for his hunting skills and had hunted several tigers during his lifetime.

His contributions to the social and educational development of Goalpara were significant. He was among the key individuals involved in the establishment of Goalpara Girls’ College. He also played an important role in the construction of DN Singha Stadium, a notable sports facility in the town.

Apart from his involvement in sports and education, Ali maintained close associations with several Bihu committees and various social, cultural, and other organisations in Goalpara.

In recognition of his valuable contributions to society, he was felicitated by several organisations, including the Goalpara branch of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, Goalpara Press Club, and Goalpara Sports Association, among others.

Ali leaves behind his wife, a son and daughter-in-law, a daughter and son-in-law, two granddaughters, and other relatives and well-wishers.