Assam: Social Worker Raju Limbu of Jamugurihat Passes Away at 43

Raju Limbu, a resident of Bhanupur, Balijuri, in the northern part of Jamugurihat, passed away at a private hospital in Tezpur on Saturday following a brief illness. He was 43. Limbu was a former president of the North Nagsankar Regional Committee of the All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU), president of the Brihattar Dekorai Limbu Mahasabha, organising secretary of the Biswanath district committee of the Assam Gorkha Sammelan (AGS), and a social worker. He was closely associated with several socio-cultural, literary and educational institutions in the greater area. He is survived by his father and wife, besides a host of relatives.

Representatives of the Assam Gorkha Sammelan, AAGSU, Bhanupur VDC, Brihattar Balijuri Samaj and Limbu Mahasabha, among others, paid their last respects before the last rites were performed on Sunday evening. His untimely demise has cast a pall of gloom over the greater Balijuri area.

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