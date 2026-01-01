Assam: Social worker Sharda Borkatki passes away in Hojai

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: Sharda Borkatki, a well-known social worker and respected community leader, passed away at the age of 79 following a prolonged illness due to age-related-ailments. He was the President of the Sankardev Nagar Senior Citizens’ Conference and former President of the Bishnu Mandir Management Committee, Hojai.

Sharda Borkatki was admired for his kindness, friendliness, strong religious faith, and unwavering dedication to serving society. Known for his organizational skills and firm principles, he lived a simple life and tirelessly worked for the welfare of others. His passing has left a deep void in the community. Before his last journey, members of the Sankardev Nagar Senior Citizens’ Conference paid floral tributes and offered prayers. His body was then taken from Sankardev Nagar to his residence in Bishnupally, Hojai, where representatives from the Hojai District Senior Citizens’ Association, Bishnu Mandir Management Committee, Ankur Sangha, and other organizations paid floral tributes and remembered his contributions. At Abdul Hasib Higher Secondary School, teachers and staff paid their respects. His last rites were performed at the Shanti Ban crematorium in Hojai on Tuesday.

Sharda Borkatki is survived by his wife, two sons, one daughter, and several relatives. The Sankardev Nagar Senior Citizens’ Conference, Bishnu Mandir Management Committee, and Hojai Zilla Karamchari Parishad expressed profound grief, remembering him as a true social worker and a great leader. They prayed to the Almighty to bestow strength to his family in this hour of sorrow.

