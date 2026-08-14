Assam: Solar power push for govt health facilities in Udalguri district

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a significant step towards strengthening clean-energy use in the public healthcare sector, several solar power projects have been commissioned in Udalguri district to ensure a more reliable electricity supply at government health institutions.

BTC Deputy Chief Executive Member and MLA Rihon Daimari formally launched the solarisation projects of Harisinga Model Hospital and the Udalguri Sub-Health Centre at a programme held at the Udalguri Block Primary Health Centre on August 10.

Daimari also inaugurated a series of solar-powered street lights installed on the premises of the Udalguri Block Primary Health Centre.

Implemented by the SELCO Foundation, the projects aim to promote the use of clean and renewable energy in healthcare institutions and other public spaces. The initiatives, undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 12 lakh, are expected to reduce dependence on conventional electricity sources and provide an alternative power supply for essential health services.

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