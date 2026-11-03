Assam: Solemn Prayers and Tributes Mark All Souls’ Day Observance in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Christian communities across Dibrugarh observed All Souls’ Day on Monday with solemn prayers, candlelight offerings, and heartfelt tributes to their departed loved ones at various Christian cemeteries across the city.

Hundreds of faithful visited cemeteries, including the Catholic Cemetery at Paltan Bazar, to pay homage to their deceased family members and relatives. The graves were cleaned and decorated with flowers and candles, while families lit incense sticks and offered prayers for the eternal repose of the departed souls.

A special All Souls’ Day Mass was organised at the Catholic Cemetery in Paltan Bazar, presided over by Diocesan Administrator Fr Philip Purty and concelebrated by around eight other priests.

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