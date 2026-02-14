Assam: Solmari teachers’ body honours retired educator Jilimai Saikia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The Prathomik Sikhyak Sanmiloni, Solmari unit, hosted a solemn farewell ceremony on Thursday for Jilimai Saikia, a teacher at Solmari Mikirgaon LP School, on her superannuation.

The meeting, presided over by Nur Alim Khan, President of the organization, began with a speech by Secretary Anup Kr. Das, who outlined the purpose of the gathering. During the event, the teachers’ organization honored the retired teacher Jilimai Saikia with a traditional gamusa, a sarai, a book, and a citation in recognition of her years of service.

In her speech, Saikia thanked the teachers’ body for the honor and expressed her gratitude. She also urged her fellow educators to continue their efforts as guides to students, maintaining the high standards they had set throughout their careers.

The ceremony was attended by the Vice President of the organization, Imran Sah, who spoke as the chief guest. He praised the teachers’ organization for its initiative in honoring retired teachers and acknowledged their invaluable contributions to education.

The meeting also included discussions on arranging special teaching programs for students preparing for the upcoming Pragya Talent Hunt Exam.

