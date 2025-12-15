Gyan Vikash Academy Celebrates Sun Dawn Festival and Farewell Ceremony

Mankachar: Gyan Vikash Academy, located at Hatsingimari in South Salmara-Mankachar district, celebrated its Sun Dawn Festival and Farewell Programme with great enthusiasm on Monday. The event was held at the playground of Hatsingimari College and witnessed a massive turnout from students, guardians, and local residents.

Renowned legal expert Barrister Dr Elias Hussain Ansari attended the programme as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, he expressed satisfaction over the steady progress of the district in the field of education. He noted that the presence of quality private schools, academies, NGOs, and madrasas has significantly contributed to educational development in the region.

Dr Ansari said he was deeply impressed by the confidence and enthusiasm of the younger generation and expressed optimism that the district would continue to move forward on the path of progress. He added that witnessing the energy and aspirations of the youth after setting foot in the district gave him immense joy.

The programme was also attended by Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam, former MLA Jabed Islam, South Salmara-Mankachar Zila Parishad Vice-Chairman Wahidur Rahman, and several other dignitaries.

The celebrations concluded with a colourful cultural evening, which drew thousands of spectators from Assam-Meghalaya border areas, making the event a grand success.