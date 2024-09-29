Tamulpur Gears Up For Assam’s First Environment-Friendly Durga Puja

TAMULPUR: Assam's newest district Tamulpur has taken a significant stride towards environmental conservation by planning to organize the state's first-ever carbon-neutral Durga Puja.
This is seen as a groundbreaking initiative to harmonize festivities by introducing eco-friendly practices with the aim to promote sustainability and address environmental degradation through long-term, eco-conscious practices.
The concept of the carbon-neutral Durga Puja is the brainchild of District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty and it includes green initiatives at every stage of the celebration.
The newly carved district under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has set its sight on reducing its carbon footprint by using environmental friendly materials for idols and decorations.
Proper waste disposal mechanisms will also be put in place in accordance with environmental standards and clean sources of energy will be consumed during the festivities.
A standout feature of this noble initiative will be the usage of locally sourced and sustainable materials such as recycled paper, bamboo, and jute for decoration purposes.
To reduce the environmental impact during immersion, the idols will be composed of biodegradable clay and organic dyes.
In addition to it, a special tree plantation ceremony will be held on Maha Sasthi, the day of Devi Durga's symbolic descent to Earth, to shed light on the connection between spirituality and environmental preservation.
Moreover, renewable energy will play a vital role during the celebrations as solar power will be used to illuminate the festivities, complemented by energy-efficient LED lighting and sound systems to minimize electricity consumption.
The puja venues will be made single-use plastic-free by opting for reusable and biodegradable alternatives to serve prasad and other materials.
Waste management strategies will be implemented to ensure minimal pollution, with an emphasis on reducing carbon emissions.
