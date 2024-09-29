Tamulpur Gears Up For Assam’s First Environment-Friendly Durga Puja

TAMULPUR: Assam's newest district Tamulpur has taken a significant stride towards environmental conservation by planning to organize the state's first-ever carbon-neutral Durga Puja.

This is seen as a groundbreaking initiative to harmonize festivities by introducing eco-friendly practices with the aim to promote sustainability and address environmental degradation through long-term, eco-conscious practices.

The concept of the carbon-neutral Durga Puja is the brainchild of District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty and it includes green initiatives at every stage of the celebration.

The newly carved district under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has set its sight on reducing its carbon footprint by using environmental friendly materials for idols and decorations.