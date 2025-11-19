Assam: Song released on Zubeen Garg’s birth anniversary in Barpeta

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: Kalaguru Artistes Foundation, Barpeta, with which Zubeen Garg was closely related, has released a song named 'Xubha Janmadin' in dedication to the music maestro of Assam on the eve of his 53rd birth anniversary. Written and tuned by Pramath Ranjan Kanti, the song was released at Barpeta Press Club in presence of the members of Kalaguru Artistes Foundation, journalists and locals of Barpeta. The video of the song, directed by Mrinal P Jyoti, was also released on YouTube. The overall planning was done by Ashok Kumar Das of Kalaguru Foundation.

