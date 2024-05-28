Assam: Soni Thakur idol vandalized in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: Unknown miscreant smashed the head of the idol of Soni Thakur, a small roadside Soni temple at Jwhwlao Dwimalu Road at Bhabanipur near BTC Secretariat of Kokrajhar on late Sunday night. The headless idol was noticed by the local citizens and they informed the police.

Sources said the head of Soni Thakur was smashed at around 10.30 pm by an unknown miscreant. Later, it was confirmed that a drug-addict youth with mental disorder smashed the head of the idol. Police, later, picked up Kumaresh Brahma Kar of Romanpara and brought to Kokrajhar police station at night for interrogation. Local people said Brahma Kar was seen with some local people at a house at Bhabanipur having wine. The incident seems to have happened due to overdrinking and not intentional.

On the other hand, three thieves stole away ornaments and other valuable things from Maa Mahamaya temple situated near Kachugaon in Kokrajhar district early morning on May 26. The thieves stole away gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 10 lakhs from the temple.

As per CCTV footage, three thieves broke the lock and opened the door and looted the temple. One of the three thieves was seen kneeling down before goddess Mahamaya. He was seen praying before stealing the ornaments. The Kachugaon police are looking for the thieves.

