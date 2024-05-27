Assam: BTC CEM Pramod Boro, Army Officials Visit Kokrajhar SAI Stadium For Durand Cup

KOKRAJHAR: As Kokrajhar SAI stadium is chosen as one of the five venues for hosting the 133rd Durand Cup 2024, the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro and senior officers of the Indian army on Sunday visited the SAI stadium in Kokrajhar and inspected the ground and gallery.

Last year, the BTC hosted the 132nd edition at the same venue with huge success.

To organize the 133rd Durand Cup in a smooth manner, the government of BTR is taking prompt initiatives and gearing up for the tournament scheduled to be held from July 26. Bodoland Football Club will separately represent its team as they were given a chance last year.

The Bodoland FC has started the selection trial for talented and efficient players to participate in the 133rd edition from today at KDSA field, Kokrajhar. The selection camp will be continuing till June 3 in BTC districts.

Talking to media persons, Pramod Boro said that the BTC hosted the 132nd edition of Durand Cup last year and again the 133rd edition will be played at the Kokrajhar SAI stadium as one of the five venues.

Pramod Boro said that the current status of the stadium was thoroughly inspected and the pitch was examined for smooth conduct of the tournament.

“Last year our government upgraded the SAI stadium with sitting accommodation of around 12,000 people in a short period of time with necessary makeovers”, Pramod Boro said adding that they will take urgent steps to further upgrade the stadium and enhance the quality of the pitch.

He also said that the prospect of hosting the quarter-finals at the Kokrajhar SAI stadium was also discussed with the army as most of the people residing in the BTC region are football enthusiasts.

Furthermore, Boro informed that the selection of players had started from today in Kokrajhar to induct more efficient players.

He said that the Bodoland FC did not live up to the expectations during the previous edition, as a result of which, the squad is being strengthened with the hope of turning around their fortunes.

Notably, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the inaugural match at Kokrajhar SAI stadium and hoped that this year too, some prominent figure will grace this event.

Meanwhile, Technical experts from Kolkata are working towards ground preparations at Kokrajhar SAI as the condition of the pitch deteriorated due to incessant rainfall last year.

The field is being modified to secrete the ground water so that the pitch remains in a playable condition.

