District Task Force (DTF) meet on Sub-National Immunization Day held in Sonitpur

TEZPUR: The meeting of the District Task Force (DTF) on Sub-National Immunization Day (SNID), October 2025, was held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur. The meeting was presided over by Additional District Commissioner (Health) Twahir Alam and attended by key officials including Joint Director of Health Services Dr Jagadish Goswami, District Immunization Officer Dr Tutumoni Handique, District Programme Manager of NHM Binoy Das, District Social Welfare Officer, District Information and Public Relations Officer, along with representatives from the Health Department, Education Department, Social Welfare, and other allied departments.

Dr Atul Nagime, SMO-WHO, gave a detailed briefing on the objectives of the upcoming SNID campaign, highlighting the roadmap, district targets, and key focus areas. It was informed that the district target for the campaign is around one lakh fifty five thousand children in the 0 to 5 years age group.

The campaign will be launched on October 12 with booth-based immunization activities on the first day, followed by house-to-house visits on October 13 and October 14 to ensure that no child is left behind. Special emphasis was laid on the proper identification and coverage of high-risk areas including slums, riverine char areas, brick kilns, tea estates, nomadic sites and construction camps, as well as effective planning for transit sites such as railway stations, bus stands, markets and other congregation points.

An orientation was also provided on the School Health Immunization Programme of the Government, under which full immunization prior to school admission and completion of pending vaccinations for enrolled children is to be ensured.

