Assam: Sonitpur DC Ananda Kumar Das inspects Addabarie Tea Estate Model School

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: District Commissioner of Sonitpur Ananda Kumar Das paid an inspection visit to Addabarie Tea Estate Model School to review the academic environment, infrastructure, and overall functioning of the institution.

During the visit, the District Commissioner closely examined the school’s performance, teaching standards, student attendance, and learning outcomes. He emphasized the importance of maintaining quality education in tea garden areas to ensure equal learning opportunities for all children.

Accompanied by the Inspector of Schools and other concerned officials, Das also interacted with teachers and staff, taking stock of their challenges and requirements for improving classroom teaching and facilities.

The District Commissioner held an engaging interaction with the students, encouraging them to stay focused on their studies, dream big, and contribute positively to society.

