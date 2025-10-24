Assam: Jagiroad Press Club Condemns Attack on Journalists in Morigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The Jagiroad Press Club on Thursday deeply condemned the attack on two journalists, Manobendra Devnath of Pratidin Time and Abuddin Rahman, photojournalist of another media channel, at Morigaon. According to reports, a gang of unidentified miscreants brutally attacked the two journalists on the night of October 20 at Morigaon. The Jagiroad Press Club President, Manoranjan Mishra, and Secretary Paramananda Deka demanded prompt action against the culprits. The press club also prayed for quick recovery of the journalists.

