Assam: Sonitpur DC pushes intensive drive to register all eligible farmers for government schemes

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: The Sonitpur District Administration has stepped up efforts to ensure that every eligible farmer is registered under the Farmer ID programme, making them eligible for various government agricultural schemes.

District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das chaired a review meeting at the Barchala Sub-Divisional Office to assess the progress of farmer registration.

Reviewing the progress, the DC Ananda Kumar Das directed Agriculture Department officials to resolve technical and documentation-related issues faced by farmers and instructed village headmen to raise greater awareness so that no eligible farmer is left out of the registration process. Das also said that farmer registration is mandatory for availing benefits under schemes such as PM-KISAN, purchasing subsidised fertilisers, accessing improved seeds and farm machinery, selling paddy at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), and applying for Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Commissioner (Agriculture) Tridib Roy, District Agriculture Officer Pradip Talukdar, Circle Officer Himadri Bora, agriculture officials, Land Record Assistants, and village headmen.

The district administration urged all farmers to complete their registration at the earliest and directed the Agriculture and Revenue Departments to work in close coordination for the successful implementation of the drive.

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