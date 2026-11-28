OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The District Consultative Committee (DCC) and District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting for the quarter ended September 2026 was held at Conference Hall-II of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur, under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner Banti Talukdar.

The meeting reviewed bank performance in deposits, advances, Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio, and loan disbursement under various government-sponsored schemes. Officials also assessed the progress of flagship programmes and social security schemes.

Convened by Lead District Manager Brajesh Kumar, the meeting emphasised monthly financial literacy camps and wider coverage of eligible beneficiaries under the Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign, running from October 21 to December 31, 2026. The DDC stressed timely loan disbursement, reduction of NPAs, citizen-friendly banking services, and regular follow-up on loan applications. NABARD officials also highlighted warehouse receipt financing, e-Kisan Upaj Nidhi, and JanSamarth portals to facilitate credit access for farmers.