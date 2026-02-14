Assam: Sonitpur DCC/DLRC reviews banking performance at DC Office

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The District Consultative Committee/District Level Review Committee (DCC/DLRC) meeting for the quarter ended December 2025 was held on Thursday at Conference Hall-I of the Office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur.

The meeting was chaired by Additional District Commissioner Kuldip Hazarika and attended by Chief Executive Officer of Sonitpur Zilla Parishad Jayanta Kumar Borah, Lead District Officer (LDO), RBI (Assam) Bedabrata Saikia, District Development Manager (DDM), NABARD Suman Chatterjee, Director of RSETI Sonitpur Jitendra Kumar Sarmah, Chief Manager of SBI Tezpur, branch managers of District Coordinating Bank branches, and officials from various departments of the district administration.

The committee reviewed the performance of banks in the district, focusing on deposits, advances, Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio, and progress in the implementation of government-sponsored schemes. The meeting was convened by Lead District Manager (LDM), Sonitpur, Achajya Sonowal, who presented an overview of the banking sector’s achievements and challenges during the quarter. Progress under flagship and social security schemes of the government was also assessed.

A key highlight of the meeting was the launch of the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) for 2026–27 for Sonitpur district. The DDM, NABARD, presented the salient features of the PLP and projected the Priority Sector credit potential at Rs. 4,928.56 crore. This projection will form the basis for preparing the Annual Credit Plan (ACP) for 2026–27 by the Lead District Manager.

In addition, the quarterly meeting of the District Level Review Advisory Committee of AGB-RSETI, Tezpur, was held, with deliberations on skill development and self-employment initiatives in the district.

Also Read: Sonitpur releases final voter list; Over 7.58 lakh electors registered