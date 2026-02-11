Sonitpur releases final voter list; Over 7.58 lakh electors registered

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Office of the District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer (DC-cum-DEO), Sonitpur, on Tuesday announced the publication of the Final Electoral Roll-2026 following the completion of the Special Revision process. The qualifying date for the revision was January 1, 2026, and the Final Electoral Roll was published on 10 February 2026 in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

The ceremonial publication was held at Conference Hall-I of the DC's Office, Sonitpur, in the presence of DC-cum-DEO Shri Ananda Kumar Das, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), CDC Dhekiajuli Smti Dyotiva Bora, CDC Barchalla Shri Kamal Baruah, CDC Rangapara Smti Sanskriti Somani, ADC Shri James Aind, Additional SP Shri Satkhokai Changsan, Election Officer Shri Ahmadullah Thakuria, the District Information and Public Relations Officer, representatives of recognised political parties and media persons.

According to the Final Electoral Roll-2026, under the 65-Dhekiajuli Legislative Assembly Constituency, 5,849 new voters were added while 10,954 names were deleted. The constituency now has 1,12,538 male voters, 1,11,366 female voters and 2 transgender voters, taking the total electorate to 2,23,906.

In the 66-Barchalla Legislative Assembly Constituency, 3,920 new voters were registered and 10,241 voters were deleted. The total electorate stands at 1,89,645, comprising 95,103 male voters, 94,535 female voters and 7 transgender voters.

For the 67-Tezpur Legislative Assembly Constituency, 2,806 new voters were enrolled while 8,702 names were deleted. The constituency now has 84,893 male voters, 90,667 female voters and 3 transgender voters, totalling 1,75,563 electors.

Under the 68-Rangapara Legislative Assembly Constituency, 5,768 new voters were added and 9,086 voters were deleted. The electorate comprises 82,105 male voters, 86,918 female voters and 6 transgender voters, with a total of 1,69,029 voters.

Also Read: Final voter list released in Darrang; Total electors stand at 7.17 Lakh