Assam: Sonitpur District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra Kumar Order to surrender licensed firearms to nearest police station

Tezpur: Sonitpur District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra Kumar has ordered all licensed firearms and ammunition owners in the district to surrender them to the nearest police station within 15 days from February 17 in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections has issued a directive. In a release, if any organization, institution, department or person requires firearms during the election period, they can apply to the District Magistrate of Sonitpur district in writing giving appropriate reasons for exemption along with license number, UIN and firearm number.

Also Read: Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav stresses the promotion of Hurum as 'One District, One Product'

Also Watch: