Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav stresses the promotion of Hurum as 'One District, One Product'

SIVASAGAR: Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav visited Meteka Lai Mekuri village of Rangpur GP under Gaurisagar Development Block in Sivasagar district, which is famous for the production of Hurum, on Sunday. The district commissioner held discussions with members of the SHGs associated with Hurum and discussed how to capture the market through better-quality packaging of Hurum.

The district commissioner directed the concerned departments to take special initiatives in order to give special status to Hurum of Sivasagar district as 'One District, One Product' and urged everyone to cooperate in this regard. He also assured to provide every kind of assistance from the district administration.

The meeting was attended by GM (i/c), District Industry & Commerce Centre Tushar Pratim Gohain, DPM of ASRLM Dr. Suraj Jyoti Gogoi, Block Project Manager of Gaurisagar Prabuddha Gogoi, Block Coordinator Pallab Jyoti Gogoi, social worker Manas Jyoti Gogoi, Arpan Buragohain, and others.

