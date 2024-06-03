Assam: Sonitpur District Commissioner orders dry day on counting day

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: In view of the day of the counting of votes of the general election to Lok Sabha, 2024, on June 4, 2024, District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer of Sonitpur and Returning Officer of 11-Sonitpur HPC Deba Kumar Mishra has issued an order declaring the day as “DRY DAY” in the Sonitpur district till the process of counting is over, including the day of re-poll, if any.

During the prohibitory period, all government-licensed IMFL retail OFF/ON shops, hotels, clubs, Country Spirit retail shops, IMFL wholesale warehouses, and Country Spirit wholesale warehouses in the Sonitpur district will remain closed. The sale, possession, or distribution of any liquor, the giving or distribution of spirituous, fermented, intoxicating, or other substances of alike nature by a person or group of persons in the area during the period is strictly prohibited. It is further mentioned that any violation of the order shall be dealt with under the relevant provisions of the Assam Excise Act and Rules.

