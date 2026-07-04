Assam: Sonitpur district concludes Governor’s yoga training programme

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TEZPUR: The 11-day district-level yoga training programme under Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya’s flagship initiative, ‘PM SHREE Gaonwe Gaonwe Jog Maha-Abhijan,’ concluded at Tezpur College on Thursday. Organised by the Sonitpur district administration in collaboration with Ayush Mission Assam, the programme saw 99 of the 101 registered participants complete the basic yoga training. Participants included teachers, Self-Help Group members, Assam Civil Defence personnel,s and NGO representatives. The trained participants will now serve as yoga ambassadors in their respective communities, promoting yoga and healthy living at the grassroots level across Sonitpur.

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