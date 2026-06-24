Governor’s ‘PM Shree Gaonwe Gaonwe Jog Maha-Abhijan’ Yoga Outreach Campaign Begins in Sonitpur

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TEZPUR: Sonitpur district administration, in collaboration with Ayush Mission Assam, is conducting a training programme under the initiative of the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, titled ‘PM Shree Gaonwe Gaonwe Jog Maha-Abhijan’ at the auditorium of Tezpur College. Around 100 registered participants, including teachers from various schools and colleges, members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under ASRLM and NULM, personnel of Assam Civil Defence, representatives of NGOs and other stakeholders, are taking part in the programme which commenced on June 22. The training programme is being conducted over a period of ten days, after completion of which the participants will be awarded certificates.

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